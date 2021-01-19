Bird flu: Goa bans poultry items from Maha, K'taka

Panaji :

The orders issued by the North and South Goa District Magistrates come into force with immediate effect.





"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order says.





The state government has also appointed the Assistant Director, Disease Investigation Unit, of the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, as the nodal officer for bird flu or avian influenza, heading a desk looking at "any unusual sickness and mortality in poultry and wild birds".