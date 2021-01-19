Eluru-like mysterious illness cases emerge in AP's Pulla village

Amaravati :

Pulla is 30 km north east of Eluru town where the mysterious illness cases are being reported from Monday.





"Total cases reported so far, 24, active cases, three," said an official.





Out of the active cases, two are currently admitted in Pulla primary health centre while one more case has been referred to the district hospital in Eluru.





As many as 21 people have been discharged.





According to officials, 15 beds have been made ready at Pulla PHC, 30 in Bhimadole and 50 in Eluru to admit future cases.





The affected patients exhibited symptoms similar to the Eluru cases such as fainting, frothing, convulsions, vomiting and others.