Newborn found abandoned in UP temple

Faizabad :

The baby was found on Sunday when a sweeper was cleaning the temple premises in Mohammadabad village in Tundla. The plastic bag nearly got swept away except he was suspicious and decide to peer inside its contents.

To his shock, he found a baby inside.

As the news spread, a crowd gathered at the temple and one of them, Sheshpal Yadav, said, "We wrapped her in a quilt and took her the community health centre (CHC). The baby was wrapped in cotton wool and then placed in the plastic bag."

Tundla CHC in-charge, Sanjeev Verma said, "The newborn was suffering from hypothermia. We kept her in an incubator for sometime and now, she is out of danger. She is only a day old. The umbilical cord of the child was not removed after birth. She will be fine very soon."

Ramendra Shukla, Tundla SHO, said, "We are trying to trace the baby's parents. Asha workers have also been asked to help in this regard.

"Following orders of the child welfare committee, the newborn will be handed over to an authorized NGO to ensure that she is taken good care of. Several people have also expressed willingness to adopt her."