Despite Covid, India serious about infra development: Modi

New Delhi :

He said that the Ahmedabad project worth Rs 17,000 crore is taking shape which shows that even during the Covid pandemic the country is working hard to give pace to the infrastructure development.

After the Bhoomi Pujan, Modi said, "Today, infrastructure projects worth Rs 17,000 crore is going to start, which shows that the country is serious on taking the infrastructure development project even during the Covid pandemic."

He said that before 2014, 225 km of metro lines became functional in 10 to 12 years while in last six years more than 450 km of metro lines are operational.

He further said that after Ahmedabad, Surat is one of the biggest city in Gujarat which will be connected with modern transport facility.

"In Surat, the metro project will connect the important business centres with each other," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that today we are developing integrated system of transportation in cities.

Which means bus, metro, train will no longer run according to it but as a collective management to complement each other, he said.

He said that on the basis of population, Surat is the eighth most populated city out of 10 in the country and fourth developed city in the world.

He said, out of every 10 diamonds in the country, nine are carved and finished in Surat.

The Prime Minister highlighted that besides cities, villages in Gujarat have also witnessed unprecedented development. "Specially the roads, electricity and the supply of the water have improved in last two decades. These are very important chapter in the history of Gujarat," he said.

Modi also pointed out that many of us seen the time when the water was supplied in the villages through tankers and trains.

"Now 80 per cent of the population in the state is getting water supply from pipeline," he said.

Modi said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 10 lakh new water connections have been distributed. "And very soon, every household in Gujarat will be getting water supply through pipeline," he said.