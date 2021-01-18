Editorial: Ensuring last mile accountability

Chennai :

These included different trial stages, the efficacy rankings, the cost, and even experts weighing in when they would be ready. Finally, after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the green signal to Covishield and Covaxin, the Indian public has developed cold feet. In a survey conducted by citizen survey platform LocalCircles, it turns out that a whopping 69 per cent respondents are unwilling to take the indigenous vaccines. And one can’t blame them for their volte face as the biggest deterrent to get inoculated has been lack of adequate trial data. On Sunday, 447 instances of adverse events had been reported from across the nation following the vaccination drive – a majority of them being mild cases.





In fact, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin drew flak from public health experts and researchers as it was approved ahead of completion of its Phase III clinical trials, which means data regarding the vaccine’s efficacy is not available in the public domain. Further, some Covaxin trial participants alleged “severe violations” of the model code of conduct including absence of consent and no follow-up on their health. A 45-year-old participant from Bhopal died nine days after he received the first Covaxin dose on Dec 21, 2020. However, Bharat Biotech, and the MP government ruled out any “lapses” from the hospital in the death case. Learning quickly from their oversight, all those being vaccinated with Covaxin are now required to sign a consent form before the jab.





Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield too came under the scanner when a participant from Chennai claimed the vaccine caused him serious side-effects and sought damages. The 40-year-old who took part in the Covishield trial said he suffered a neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions. He sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice in addition to seeking a halt on the trial. However, in response, SII counter-threatened the participant with damages for malicious allegations in excess of Rs 100 crore – a figure 20 times more than the damages claimed by the participant. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla further has asked the government to protect vaccine-makers from “frivolous lawsuits” and urged them to indemnify manufacturers against lawsuits.





While that has not happened, the Centre was quick to absolve itself of the responsibility concerning any possible side-effects from the vaccine. Issuing a statement saying ‘protocols have been set up to manage adverse reactions – minor, severe or serious - to the coronavirus vaccine’, the government’s purchase order with vaccine makers has shifted the liability for any adverse reactions to the manufacturers. There’s a further clause which says the decision on indemnity should be guided by the law and the courts of the day.





This is in sharp contrast to some other countries, where, keeping in mind the rapid pace with which vaccines have been made and released, the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore and some EU nations provide immunity to manufacturers from lawsuits and have agreed to bear the compensation burden.





Even as the first phase of what could possibly be the largest vaccine drive in the world started, there are a couple of questions that come to mind. Firstly, is it ethical to impose a vaccine when there is limited data regarding efficacy? Secondly, should the government, which is calling the shots, so to speak, be allowed to get away with not taking any responsibility for possible negative reactions to the vaccine? Under these circumstances, the Centre would do well to consider a safety net or an insurance programme to safeguard those who have put their faith in the government’s decision to administer these vaccines. Despite reservations, people want to believe the vaccines being rolled out are safe and effective. The onus falls upon the government to handhold an apprehensive nation and ensure last mile accountability.