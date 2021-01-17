BJP MLA in Pondy dies of cardiac arrest

Puducherry :

He was 70 and is survived by his wife and two children.





Shankar complained of chest pain this morning and thereafter he breathed his last.





He, along with Saminathan and Selvaganapathy were appointed as nominated members to the territorial assembly four years back.





Shankar was an industrialist and is also the treasurer of the BJP Puducherry unit.





Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolunthu and BJP state president V Saminathan MLA are among others who rushed to his house and condoled his death.