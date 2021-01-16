PM launches world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive

New Delhi :

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.





A total of three thousand six vaccination centers across all States and Union Territories were virtually connected during the launch.





Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each center on the inaugural day.





This programme would start off by first vaccinating priority groups like Health Care workers. Health care workers both in government and private sectors would be vaccinated first. Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) workers, known as ‘Aaganwadi Sahayika’ will receive the vaccine during this phase.





A dedicated 24x7 call centre-1075 has also been set up for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.