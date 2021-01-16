West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal climbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus on Friday, the health department said in a bulletin. The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 fresh cases, it said.

Kolkata : The discharge rate improved to 96.94 per cent, following 656 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At least 5,46,849 people have recovered in the state till date.



West Bengal now has 7,223 active cases, the bulletin said. Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas accounted for five fatalities each, while four deaths were reported from South 24 Parganas and Hooghly, among other districts, it said. Out of the 16 deaths, 13 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.



The maximum of 185 new infections were registered in North 24 Parganas, followed by 171 in the metropolis, the bulletin said. Since Thursday, 30,560 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 75,91,121. Meanwhile, another senior doctor succumbed to the virus on Friday, health department officials said.

