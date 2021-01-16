Former Union Minister Kamal Morarka passes away

Eminent industrialist and former Union Minister Kamal Morarka passed away here, on Friday evening. He was 74.
Mumbai: Morarka breathed his last following a heart attack.
Hailing from Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, Morarka served as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office in Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's government in 1990-91.
Later, from 1988 to 1994 he was a member of Rajya Sabha elected from Rajasthan and also served as Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
