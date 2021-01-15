11 killed in Karnataka road mishap, PM condoles deaths

Dharwad District :

The minibus was carrying 17 passengers, mostly women, from Davangere to Goa for a family function when the incident took place.





Ten women passengers and the driver of the minibus died on the spot.





The six injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment, police said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.