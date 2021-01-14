PM Modi greets nation on harvest festivals

New Delhi :

''Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion,'' he tweeted.





''Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around,'' the prime minister said. Magh Bihu is celebrated in a big way in Assam.





Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on 'Makar Sankranti'.





The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.



