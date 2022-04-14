17 e-bikes charred as fire breaks out at showroom in Chennai

Chennai :

As many as 17 brand-new as well as used e-bikes went up in flames after a fire broke out at a showroom in Porur on Wednesday evening.





The showroom on the Kundrathur main road is owned by one Rajaram and there were five employees at the showroom when the accident happened.





Police said that the fire broke out after the battery of an e-bike exploded while being charged. The staff members tried to douse the fire but in vain as the bikes parked nearby too were engulfed in flames.





Among the bikes burnt, five were brand new, while 12 bikes had been dropped by the customers for service. The showroom itself was damaged in the accident.





On information, personnel from Virugambakkam rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Porur-SRMC police have registered a case and further investigation is on.





It may be noted that several incidents of e-bikes catching fire have been reported of late.















