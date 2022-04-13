India’s first ambulance for strays treats over 300 animals

Chennai :

Over 300 stray animals were treated onsite in India’s first fully equipped animal ambulance for stray animals launched by Blue Cross of India (BCI). After the treatment, the animals are frequently monitored by the veterinary staff.





This service is useful especially considering the number of sick and injured animals that crowd the animal shelter.





“At least 8-10 stray dogs and calves are treated onsite in the ambulance every day. If the animal requires shelter and extra care, it will be nursed at the shelter. So far, more than 300 injured animals have been cured after the service was launched,” said Dr Ansul Shukla, chief veterinarian, BCI.





In addition to the ambulance, there are 3-4 rescue vehicles across the city to treat injured animals. Treatment will be given onsite or at shelter based on the video or photo sent by the public of the wounded stray animal. Pictures or videos of injured animals can be sent to 99629 98886.





The ambulance is fully equipped with a treatment table, inverter, fans, fridge, drawers to keep bandages and sterilised products, medicines, stretcher trolly, oxygen cylinder, two removable cages to hold dogs, and dog catching equipment.





“Earlier, when a stray dog was injured on the road, it was rushed to the nearby veterinary clinic. But due to this service, the animal can be treated in front of the rescuers. Though we treat both stray and pet animals, our focus is on strays,” said a senior official at BCI.





A veterinary staff conducts a follow-up visit the next day, and it’s continued until the animal has recovered.