Orientation session for Chennai councillors elected for first time: GCC

Chennai :

With a majority of councillors in Chennai are elected first time to the City Council, the Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct an orientation session on Monday.





The session will be held at Amma Maaligai in Ripon Building premises.





"Commissioner, Mayor, and senior officials will be part of the session. During the session, councillors will be trained about the rules and procedures of the Council and they will be apprised about their powers and responsibilities," an official said.





It may be noted that Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, standing committee