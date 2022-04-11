NEET exemption unsure, TN beefs up free med coaching

Chennai :

Earlier, the free NEET coaching was being provided online through the e-box platform for government school students, but student participation was poor.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that due to poor response from the students to participate in the NEET training through e-box, the government has already started giving coaching to them in the high-tech labs, established in all the higher secondary schools.





Stating that all 2,939 government higher secondary schools have been provided with 20 computer terminals each along with necessary accessories including lease line connectivity 2 Mbps, he said: “It has been decided not only to give NEET training through e-lectures but also engage experts to give coaching directly to the students”.





He said in addition, if required, alumni students from government schools, who cracked the NEET exams will also be engaged to give further input to the students on the ways and means for clearing the test on the basic requirements.





“Similarly, there was the plan to create WhatsApp groups between the students and experts to clear doubts around the clock,” said the official adding though the question bank was available with more than 2,500 solutions covering the State board syllabus for Classes 11 and 12, it will be further developed.





Already School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had assured that free NEET coaching for government school students would continue. With the State also mulling bringing in new methods to enhance training, the official said “all the district school education officials, especially in the rural areas, were asked to ensure that the internet is available so that students would get training uninterruptedly”.





However, the official asserted that the State government is keen on scrapping the NEET exam, and medical aspirants in the state-run schools will continue to get training. “Almost more than 12,000 students from these schools would be participating,” he added.