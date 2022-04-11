Covid: Active cases in Chennai fall to less than 100, nil in 2 zones

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, Manali and Madhavaram zones have zero active cases. In total, the city has only 95 active cases as of Sunday morning.





Thiruvottiyur, Ambattur and Alandur have one active case each. Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur have 2 cases each. Tondiarpet has 3 cases while Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Perungudi have five cases each. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar have 7 and 8 active cases respectively.





Only two of the 15 zones — Adyar and Teynampet, have double-digit active cases. Adyar has 30 active cases which are the highest. There are 13 COVID-19 patients in Teynampet.





On Saturday, the city had 98 active cases, and the day before, there were 104 cases with five zones having a case each.





The present number of active cases is almost zero when compared to the total number of cases reported since the outbreak. Close to 7.42 lakh residents were reported to have been infected by the virus.





Meanwhile, the number of testing as well as the test positivity rate (TPR) is declining as the civic body tested only 2,340 samples on Saturday of which only 12 were positive. This is 0.5 per cent TPR.





Following the decline in the number of cases, the Chennai Corporation has removed COVID-19 related services from its official website. Until recently, the civic body had online links to provide details about vaccination camps, screening centres, streets with positive cases, and others.





A civic body official said that the doctors, who were appointed on a temporary basis to help the GCC with COVID-related works, were terminated a few days ago. “We could not continue paying salaries as the cases came down. The doctors would be re-hired if needed for other initiatives,” the official added.





Death toll in TN remains at 38,025, no new fatality









Tamil Nadu witnessed a small surge in the cases of COVID-19, as 30 cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of cases reached to 34,53,084 in the State.





The highest number of 16 cases were reported in Chennai, while active cases stand at 96 currently. As many as 3 cases were reported in Chengalpattu and 2 cases were recorded in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Madurai.





With 20,053 samples being tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Sivagangai and Thanjavur records 0.4 per cent respectively.





There are a total of 228 active cases in the State currently. A total of 31 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,14,831.





Death toll in Tamil Nadu remains at 38,025 with no new recorded deaths due to COVID-19.