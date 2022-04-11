Metro phase 2 construction on elevated line from Poonamallee to Porur gathers momentum

Chennai :

In the phase 2 project, the work on the elevated stretch of Poonamallee-Lighthouse corridor between Poonamallee and Power House at Kodambakkam has been progressing quickly with the first pair of U-girders placed on the pillars near Sri Ramachandra Hospital.





CMRL sources said that the contractor has constructed pillars on the central median of Mount-Poonamallee Road from Porur Lake to Iyyappanthangal for about 3 km.





Sources added that in the 45-km phase-1 corridor, the CMRL used box girders made of multiple precast segments, which took 4-5 days to assemble between two pillars that were 20-25 metres apart. “In case of a U-girder, it can be assembled in a day between two pillars,” an official said. In the phase-1 extension line, the metro used the U-girders on the elevated section.





According to the detailed project report for phase-2, the girders have several built-in structural elements. They can hold coaches on the bridge in case of a derailment.





It has maintenance and evacuation path on either side of the track with cable support and a sound barrier.





The deadline to complete the Kodambakkam Power House to Poonamallee elevated stretch (via Vadapalani and Porur) is June 2025. The elevated corridor between Poonamallee and Power House with 18 stations would be built by two contractors (Poonamallee to Porur and Porur to Power House).





Though no traffic diversion was made for the elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Porur, the police have diverted traffic along Arcot Road for the construction of the line from Porur to Power House.



