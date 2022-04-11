Biker-gang attacks man on bypass near Ambattur, robs Rs 82 lakh

The Ambattur Industrial Estate police have launched a manhunt for a gang that attacked a two-wheeler and robbed him of Rs 82 lakh on Sunday morning.
Chennai: The Ambattur Industrial Estate police have launched a manhunt for a gang that attacked a two-wheeler and robbed him of Rs 82 lakh on Sunday morning. The victim, Vijayakumar, is a private firm employee of Madhavaram. The incident happened when he was carrying the cash in his bike from Vanagaram towards Kodungaiyur. The biker-gang, which followed him from Maduravoyal, intercepted him in Ambattur Estate police station’s jurisdiction and attacked him before fleeing with the cash bag. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent Vijayakumar to hospital. A hunt has been launched for the suspects and police are inquiring about the source of the huge sum of cash too.
Conversations