Easy to divide people, but time demands unity: AR Rahman

Chennai :

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan presented 'The Icon' award to music composer, singer, lyricist and producer AR Rahman at the CII Dakshin South India Media - Entertainment Summit on Sunday for his contribution to the Indian music industry and the recognition he brought to the South Indian cinema.





Talking about the need for recognition for the Tamil cinema, AR Rahman said, "What we need to do is to cast more people with colour and empower them to gain recognition. This is very important for our people to do to be recognised all over the world. We love our colour in our State and thus, it is very important to break the borders as cinema has brought us together," he said.





He further said imagination should not be just for our culture. We need to show the world what minds and what culture we have. It is very easy to divide over differences. But this is the time to show the unity in the country and join hands through art," he added.





The representatives from the cinema industry also urged the minister to recognise the cinema industry as an organised or unorganised sector as a large number of people were affected during the pandemic and could not get any compensation due to lack of proper recognition as an industry.





Addressing the summit, L Murugan said the Government of India has taken policy decisions to promote the cinema industry as it offers bread and butter to thousands of people. "We have given a platform to the members of media and entertainment on an international level. The startups are being promoted and south India has contributed to the media industry in the country," he said.