Contempt plea against SEC over ‘unfair’ local body elections

Chennai :

A Chennai-based resident has moved a contempt petition at the Madras High Court, seeking action against the State Election Commission for not adhering to the HC order directing the commission to conduct local body elections in a free and fair manner.





M Devaraj of Arumbakkam filed the contempt petition saying the SEC failed to comply with the orders passed by the HC on the petitions filed by several people including AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar.





In his affidavit, the petitioner wanted to initiate action against the SEC’s secretary, Director General of Police and Home Secretary.





“Even as the SEC and state government assured that it would properly conduct the election, there were several incidents of LB polls not being conducted in a free and fair manner. There was a clash between two sections in Coimbatore as the ruling party members hired a marriage hall to distribute gifts to lure votes. In Chennai, a few people tried to capture the booth in ward 105 and an EVM was damaged in Tiruvanmiyur,” the petitioner submitted.





The case is likely to be listed soon.