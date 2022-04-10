Use of banned plastic bags continue at wholesale mkts

Chennai :

In 2019, the State government banned almost 14 types of plastic across the state. Usage of plastic bags and covers decreased substantially across the city but, it continued at wholesale markets including like those at Koyambedu, Kasimedu and Kothawalchavadi.

With the Meendum Manjapai scheme launched recently, only Koyambedu flower market switched to cloth bags. However, traders complain that most customers visiting the market use plastic bags.

“It has been over a month since we switched to cloth bags. At times, we even use paper covers for small quantities. But customers don’t buy cloth bags for Rs 5 nor do they bring their own bags. If we request them not to use plastic bags, they take offense,” said S Mookandi, a wholesale flower trader, Koyambedu wholesale market.

Except a few vendors and customers, traders claim that almost 90 per cent of shops switched to cloth bags. The market committee ensured that steps were taken to enforce use of cloth bags.

“We seized banned plastic products in the market and imposed fines on the vendors. So far, at least Rs 6.20 lakh penalty has been collected from the vendors. Every day, we inspect the market. If customers carry plastic covers, we ask them to buy a cloth bag for Rs 5,” said S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, Market Management Committee.

R Kannan, member secretary, TNPCB, said that the city corporation formed a squad to and conducted regular seizure to reduce the usage of plastic. “We had recently announced that the public can complain against the units manufacturing banned plastics that are operating illegally in the state. We received complaints against 53 industries, which have been closed immediately,” said the official.

According to the GCC, from January 1 to March 28 this year, at least 17,890 kg of banned plastics have been seized from 15 zones in the city. Over Rs 29.05 lakh fines have been imposed, of which, the highest fine imposed was at Royapuram for Rs 4.59 lakh.