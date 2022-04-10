E-payments, applications via WhatsApp get push in GCC budget

Chennai :

“To enable seamless property tax payment, QR code will be introduced in the current financial year. Apart from this, automated kiosks will be built at Ripon Building and other Corporation buildings to make cheque payments of property tax easier without officials’ assistance,” she announced.

Owners of shops and companies in the city can renew trade licences, pay company tax as well as track status of planning permission applications through WhatsApp. For this, the civic body will create a business account in WhatsApp. Moreover, trade licences can be downloaded from Digi Locker. “Namma Chennai App will be updated to renew trade licences, pay company tax and track status of planning permission applications. To reduce time taken for processing files and to increase productivity, e-office system will be implemented to ensure speedy service for residents,” she said.

Education boost: Corporation schools will host cricket, dance, and other events to create awareness about gender equality among the students. the Mayor announced. In 2022-2023, 70 high schools and higher secondary schools will be given internet connection at a cost of Rs 1.86 crore. Moreover, the civic body, along with NGOs, will provide breakfast to students. “Breakfast is distributed to 5,000 students around Thiruvanmiyur with the help of an NGO. This will be extended to all schools. Free uniforms will be given to 72,000 students of Chennai Corporation schools at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore,” she said.