NO ‘GRUELLING’ TIME AS COLLEAGUES SUPPORT STAFF ON RAMZAN FAST

Chennai :

During this fast, people have their first meal before the sunrise known as Sehri (also called Suhoor) and the other meal is Iftar, which is served after sunset.

If you’re fasting, balancing your religious duties with your professional life can be tricky. Going without food and water for long hours, especially in the heat of the weather, can make one feel drained, especially if their work schedule is hectic or requires too much travelling.

This year, Ramzan began on the evening of April 2, with the first fast being observed on April 3. Saiba (26) who works in a marketing and advertising agency, talked about how she manages to offer namaz while at work.

“My workplace has been very accommodating in terms of my religion. There is not a separate prayer room but there’s a storage area where I have space to pray on my mat and dupatta. Whatever time it is, if I have to go and pray, they understand,” she said.

Uzair Hasan (29) who works as a fraud analyst at a financial technology company, shared that often when one gets busy in their office routine, they may forget that they are fasting. “This has happened once or twice with me, and I ate something by mistake. However, it is believed that if you end up eating by mistake, then your Roza will not break.”

Shagufta Perween (28), a freelance content writer, is not fasting this year due to health reasons. However, she emphasised eating the right things in Sehri and drinking enough water

“In Sehri, always have curd. It keeps you hydrated throughout the day. You can have it with roti, fruits or rice. Bananas will keep you full for quite some time. Also, keep your diet filled with proteins. Make sure your water intake is appropriate.”

Sheikh Yunus, 50, who works as an editor in a publishing house for children’s books, shared that he has been fasting since he was 15 years old. “In my office, the management is very cooperative. I have a small space in the lunchroom where I can stand and peacefully offer my namaz. On Friday, I used to go to a mosque. In the evening I used to come back around 6:30 pm and our time to break the fast is 6:45 pm.”

Admitting receiving a positive work environment during Ramzan, he shared, “In my office, I am the only Muslim employee. All my colleagues are very cooperative. They appreciate me and sometimes even ask me questions regarding our religious rituals.”

Apart from fasting during Ramzan, followers of Islam pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or ‘zakat’, engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.