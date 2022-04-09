Print media is here to stay, its credibility a factor: Sivanthi Adityan

Chennai :

There are several challenges to the print media in the digital age and the industry is changing, but print media is here to stay, said B Sivanthi Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group, at a panel discussion alongside stakeholders from the newspaper industry at the CII Dakshin - South India Media-Entertainment Summit, here on Saturday.





"The print media is always going to be there. The credibility of the print is a major factor for that, as we completely rely on reliable sources before anything goes to print," said Sivanthi while speaking at the panel discussion on 'Reinventing Print Media for 21st Century'.





B Srinivasan, Managing Director, Vikatan Group and Lakshmipathy Adimoolam, Director of Operations, Dinamalar, were also part of the panel.





The session, moderated by senior journalist Latha Srinivasan, discussed the opportunities and possibilities for the print industry in the age of OTT platforms.





"The age of web and OTT is a great opportunity for our country and we have a great potential. The print media has its archives and we have started exploring more options for other spaces as well. Despite the changes over the past many decades, the print media has stood its ground successfully," he said.





The speakers also highlighted the challenges faced by the news industry during the pandemic. However, the advertisers and media industry are gradually returning to normalcy, with more opportunities opening up during the pandemic.





Sivanthi added that the revenue from digital media was also on a par with the print media. "We have to work together to ensure proper utilisation of resources for both the platforms. Coexistence is the answer for the future. Print is not going to die and we have been looking at different technologies to bring digital along with the print media. We will have more adaptations in the future," he added.