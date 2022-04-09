Chennai Corporation Budget 2022-23: QR code for property tax, Ward development fund increase and more highlights inside

Chennai :

1. During the announcement, she said that QR code will be enabled for property tax payment.





2. Automated kiosks will be set at gcc offices for payment of property tax.





3. "WhatsApp business account will be created and Namma Chennai App will be updated for enabling trade license renewal, company tax payment, knowing status of building plan applications. e-Office will be created for speedy services," she announced.





4. Councillors ward development fund has been increased to Rs. 35 lakh (lakh) from Rs. 30 lakh.





5. As many as 1,000 bus shelters will be redeveloped under public private partnership.





AIADMK stages walkout





Earlier, before she started her announcement, AIADMK councillor Sathyanathan (ward 145) demanded to discuss about property tax hike. However, Mayor refused to allow the discussion and said time will be given after the budget presentation. Irked by this, all the AIADMK councillors staged a walk out.