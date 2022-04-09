No BH series in TN, staff with transferable jobs get cars registered in other states

Chennai :

Many people who are eager to get their vehicle registered under the BH series have been campaigning through social media for its implementation in the state since September last year across the country. Now people working and staying in Tamil Nadu are going to the states where the BH series is being implemented to get their vehicles registered.

“I waited for a long time. I met transport department officials. Finally, I came to the conclusion it is not going to happen. At the time of delivery of the vehicle from the dealer, I got the temporary registration. I got my vehicle BH registration from Pune. I brought the vehicle from Tamil Nadu and got registration done in Pune,” said a MNC employee. He said that due to work from home option, he rented a house in Pune and got his vehicle registration done there. “I know at least 17 people who are working in Chennai and got their vehicle registered in Pune and Odisha,” he said.

A private company employee who moved to Chennai four years ago said that he was waiting for a long time to get his car registered under the BH series. “I made the mistake of booking my vehicle here. I should have brought my car from Pune where I have all the address proof and get the BH number plate,” he said, adding that many people from other states who are working in the city used to purchase the car in the state. “Now they are purchasing their car from their native state with BH registration done there itself,” he added.

He said even after the recent Kerala High Court order, state government was reluctant to implement it. A senior transport department official said that the BH series registration file has been sent to the finance department for its approval. “We are awaiting its approval for implementation,” he said.