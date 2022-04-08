Chennai zones to be increased to 22 from 15

Chennai :

To ease the process of administration, the State government has announced that the number of zones in Greater Chennai Corporation will be increased to 22 from the present 15.





As per State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru’s announcement in the Assembly session, 22 assembly constituencies in Chennai Corporation will become 22 zones. At present, the constituencies fall under two or more zones.





For instance, Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency falls under Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones, while Madhavaram constituency falls under Manali and Madhavaram zones. Similarly, T Nagar constituency falls under Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones. Once the scheme is implemented, Tiruvottiyur constituency will become a separate zone. In another example, the Egmore MLA has to interact with three zonal officers for his constituency work, but soon he will be able to intreact with a fully equipped local zonal office.





Common Act for urban local bodies: In another major announcement, all the urban local bodies, which are presently governed by separate Acts, will be brought under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act that will be passed in the future. The Chennai Corporation is presently governed by Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act and other city corporations also have exclusive Acts.





The government will also, implement a smart governance system to ensure transparency in urban local bodies and a people’s movement will be launched to create awareness on cleanliness. A permanent pathway will be laid in Elliot’s Beach at a cost of Rs 1 crore for people with disabilities to go up to the tide line. The Corporation has already floated tenders to lay a permanent pathway on Marina beach.





Nehru also announced new flyovers on Poonamallee High Road, Korukkupet, Valluvar Kottam and Kilpauk. “To reduce traffic congestion at Valluvar Kottam Junction, a new flyover will be constructed at the junction at a cost of Rs 98 crore. A bridge at a cost of Rs 105 crore will be built at the railway level crossing on Manali Road in Korukkupet,” the Minister said.





Two bridges across the Cooum River connecting Union Road and Poonamallee High Road at Chinna Nolambur and Om Shakthi Nagar will be constructed at Rs 120 crore. Bridges will be constructed at Rs 4 crore in Jeevan Nagar and at Rs 7 crore in Kilpauk Garden. Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation schools will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 60 crore.