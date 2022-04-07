Stanley Medical College and Hospital to get sensory garden for autistic children

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation stone for sensory garden dedicated to autistic children at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on account of World Health Day on Thursday.





He said that as the theme of World Health Day this year is "Our Planet, Our Health", the Chief Minister has urged the public to use manjapai, to construct rainwater harvesting system to collect rainwater and to set up drainage pits in government primary health centers to prevent waste water stagnation.





"The Deputy Directors of Health Services in all the districts have been advised to raise awareness on these environment friendly steps," he said.





Talking about the sensory garden at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital, he said that the park will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh and it will help the children with Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Cerebral Palsy and Sensory Processing Disorder.





He further said that the total cost of treatment for each child for 6 months of continuous treatment is over Rs 1 lakh but the treatment is provided at government hospital for free.





In addition, a women's gymnasium for medical students was also inaugurated and has been set up at a cost of Rs. 3.5 lakh. The hospital also has a renovated pedestrian subway at a cost of Rs 25 lakh for public use.





Health Minister also planted saplings to mark World Health Day and inspected the Advanced Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit, Advanced General Medical Intensive Care Unit and the Surgical Unit.