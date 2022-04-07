Madras HC upholds 7.5 percent quota for govt students in medical admissions

Chennai :

In a significant outcome, the first bench of the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students who are applying for medical course admissions in Tamil Nadu.





Heading the first bench sitting with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari passed the orders upholding the special law.





Even as the bench allowed the State to continue the 7.5 per cent reservation, the judges directed the State to review the horizontal reservation in five years as recommended by the committee headed by Justice (retired) P Kalaiyarasan.





"The state shall continue the reservation for the next five years. Within the span of five years, the government should take steps to improve the standard of education in government schools. The reservation cannot be extended beyond five years," the bench observed.





The judges passed this order on hearing a batch of writ petitions challenging the State legislature providing 7.5% per cent reservation to the students from government school in the medical admissions.





Appearing for the State government senior counsel P Wilson submitted that the special reservation is very essential to bridge the gap between the rural-urban and rich-poor gap.





"This reservation can be termed as the institutional preference of the State government and the State is competent of providing the 7.5 per cent reservation for the government school students for the medical admissions," senior counsel P Wilson submitted.





The petitioners argued that due to the special reservation students who fall under 31 per cent general quota will be affected.





After the marathon hearings, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy had reserved the orders on March 17.





Senior Counsel Kabil Sibal argued that the 7.5 per cent reservation is provided on the basis of government school students' socio-economical background and infrastructure.





A battery of advocates, including Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram for the government, AAG Amith Anand Tiwari for the Directorate of Medical Education, Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal for the state, Senior Counsel P Wilson for the higher education department argued that the 7.5% reservation is very essential to uplift the students who study in the government schools.