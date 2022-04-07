Elderly couple suffers burns due to LPG leak in Maduravoyal

Chennai :

A couple aged 84 and 70 suffered burns due to LPG leak at their house in Maduravoyal in the wee hours of Thursday.





The victims, K Balasubramani, and his wife, Dhanalakshmi, have been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai





The incident happened around 3.30 am when the Dhanalakshmi tried to turn on the stove to boil water.





However, as there was a leak she was engulfed in fire and Balasubramani who tried to save her also suffered burns.





The couple's neighbours rescued them and rushed them to the hospital. On information, Maduravoyal police visited the accident spot and conducted inquiries.