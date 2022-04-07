Thu, Apr 07, 2022

Elderly couple suffers burns due to LPG leak in Maduravoyal

Published: Apr 07,202212:03 PM by DT Next Bureau

Representative Image
Chennai:
A couple aged 84 and 70 suffered burns due to LPG leak at their house in Maduravoyal in the wee hours of Thursday. 

The victims, K Balasubramani, and his wife, Dhanalakshmi, have been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

The incident happened around 3.30 am when the Dhanalakshmi tried to turn on the stove to boil water. 

However, as there was a leak she was engulfed in fire and Balasubramani who tried to save her also suffered burns. 

The couple's neighbours rescued them and rushed them to the hospital. On information, Maduravoyal police visited the accident spot and conducted inquiries.

