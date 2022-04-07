Rajasthan woman dies of cardiac arrest at airport

Chennai :

A 84-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest at the airport here before boarding a flight on Wednesday. The deceased Ukki Devi of Rajasthan had come to Chennai to visit her son a few days ago.





On Wednesday early morning Ukki Devi came to the airport to return to Ahmedabad. Police said the elderly woman brought the boarding pass and was getting ready to board the flight after completing the checkup.





Suddenly she developed pain in the chest and Ukki Devi became unconscious and fell to the floor. The medical team, on checking her, pronounced her dead due to cardiac arrest. The airport police team sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.



