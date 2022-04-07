Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized at airport 3 held

Chennai :

Based on specific information, officers of the Air Cargo Intelligence Unit (ACIU), Chennai Customs intercepted an export consignment comprising 25 cartons with a gross weight of 750 kgs. Its contents were declared as ‘pure cotton-knitted shirts’ destined for United Arab Emirates (UAE).





On opening and examination, it was found that each package contained 48 shirts. Consequently, the shirts were opened one by one by the officers. Each shirt was supported by a packaging material made of paper board white in colour.





It was observed by the officers that some of the paper board packaging materials were bulging and heavy whereas others were flat. When the sleuths cut open the bulged packing support material of one shirt they found a white crystalline powder substance concealed inside. Upon testing, it tested positive for pseudoephedrine, a narcotic and psychotropic substance, notified under NDPS Act, 1985.





Out of a total of 1,200 shirts, in 515 shirts the white powder was found to be concealed inside. 49.2 kgs of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crore in the international market was recovered and the three involved were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further, investigations are in progress.