Siblings held for murdering elder brother in Poonamallee

Chennai :

A 40-year-old man was murdered by his siblings on Tuesday night since he allegedly abused their mother under the influence of alcohol in Poonamallee. The deceased L Ganesh of Karayanchavadi, a house painter, was allegedly addicted to liquor due to which his wife and children separated from him a few years. Ganesh, who stayed with his mother and two brothers — Kumar (35) and Mani (30) — reportedly came home drunk every day and verbally abused his mother.





On Tuesday night too, Ganesh allegedly abused his mother and infuriated Kumar and Mani picked up a quarrel with Ganesh and stabbed him with a kitchen knife and scissors. While Ganesh died due to excessive bleeding, the brother duo fled the spot. Poonamallee police on Wednesday morning sent the body for post-mortem and secured Kumar and Mani who allegedly admitted to the murder.



