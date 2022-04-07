Thu, Apr 07, 2022

Auto driver arrested for knocking down SI

Apr 07,2022

Representative Image
Chennai:
A day after the CCTV footage of an over-speeding autorickshaw knocking down a police sub-inspector in Nandambakkam went viral, St Thomas Mount Traffic investigation police arrested the auto driver and seized the vehicle from him. The accused was identified as V Sudarshan (65) of Porur. 

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Ponraj tried to stop the autorickshaw on Mount-Poonamallee road since it was carrying passengers beyond capacity. 

The auto knocked him down and fled the spot. Ponraj suffered injuries and was admitted at a private hospital. While DGP C Sylendra Babu visited the SI at his house on Wednesday, St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police arrested the auto driver. He’d be produced before the magistrate, said police.

