Auto driver arrested for knocking down SI

Chennai :

A day after the CCTV footage of an over-speeding autorickshaw knocking down a police sub-inspector in Nandambakkam went viral, St Thomas Mount Traffic investigation police arrested the auto driver and seized the vehicle from him. The accused was identified as V Sudarshan (65) of Porur.





The incident happened on Sunday evening when Ponraj tried to stop the autorickshaw on Mount-Poonamallee road since it was carrying passengers beyond capacity.





The auto knocked him down and fled the spot. Ponraj suffered injuries and was admitted at a private hospital. While DGP C Sylendra Babu visited the SI at his house on Wednesday, St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police arrested the auto driver. He’d be produced before the magistrate, said police.