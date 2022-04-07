HC offers relief for locals in curbs on night travel through STR

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on disposing of a batch of writ petitions.





While advocate SP Chockalingam wanted to implement a notification issued by the district administration on November 23, 2018, to implement the night travel ban from 6 PM to 6 AM in the 27 km stretch of the ghat road, former MLA PL Sundaram, farmers, forest dwellers and local people sought relaxations on it.





“No vehicle which has 12 wheels and above shall be permitted to enter Dhimbam Ghat Road. Also, no truck or trailer, with a total weight of 16.2 tonnes and above will be permitted into the Ghat Road. The other vehicles will be permitted to use the road and they should proceed only with the maximum speed limit of 30 km/hr in the plain and 20 km/hr in the ghat portion only from 6 AM to 6 PM,” Chief Justice MN Bhandari ruled.





J Ravindran, additional advocate general submitted that though the night ban is necessary, relaxations shall be provided considering the tribals, agriculturists, forest dwellers and emergency needs.





On recording the submission by the AAG, the judges noted that a pass with a photo can be given to local villagers to move anytime without any restrictions on their vehicles that could not be heavy vehicles.





“Public transport/two-wheelers can be allowed from 6 AM to 9 PM. Heavy vehicles bringing vegetable fruits can be allowed only for entry into the villages beyond the permitted time and exit is banned between 6 PM to 6 AM. Milk vehicles, emergency vehicles including medical emergency shall move without any restrictions,” the bench ordered.





The court ordered the authorities to install CCTV cameras every 5 km in the entire stretch of 27 km of the road to prevent illegal movements.





“The department shall collect the toll fees for the maintenance of the weighing bridges, the toll plazas, CCTV cameras and maintenance of signboards and other necessities of the Ghat Road,” the judges held.