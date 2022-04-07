4 killed in mishaps across city

Chennai :

A bike-borne duo driving in the wrong direction was run over by a truck near Madhavaram on Tuesday night as they fell on the road after colliding head-on with another two-wheeler.





The deceased were identified as M Lakshmi Narayanan (22) and S Kamesh of Manali. The incident happened around 5.30 pm near Kosappur junction. The duo who was driving in the wrong direction on the 200-ft road towards the junction collided with a two-wheeler ridden by Vivek of Madhavaram head-on.





While the duo lost balance and fell on the road, a truck that followed Vivek’s bike ran over them and killed them on the spot. Madhavaram traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Ramalu of Andhra.





In another incident, a 74-year-old pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a milk tanker at Mathur near Madhavaram. The deceased Selvaraj of the same locality was on his way to a nearby tea shop in the wee hours of Wednesday when a tanker carrying milk hit him. Selvaraj was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. Madharavam traffic investigation police have registered a case.





Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman was fatally knocked by a two-wheeler in Taramani on Tuesday night. The deceased D Shakila of Taramani worked as a house help and the accident happened around 11.30 am when she was on her way to Adyar for work on a bicycle. Near the VHS hospital on OMR, she was hit by a two-wheeler. Shakila was rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries. Adyar traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested biker Vishnu Saravanan.