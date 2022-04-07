Mother, granny convicted in Pocso case

Chennai :





They were also awarded a penalty of Rs 25,000 each. The Teynampet all-women registered a case under Pocso Act based on a complaint from the victim’s father and arrested the mother-daughter duo.

In a Pocso case in which the victim’s mother and grandmother were arrested by city police in 2018, have been convicted of the crime. The victim’s mother (38) was sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court for Pocso cases, while the grandmother (56) was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.