High Court orders notice to Ministers on plea alleging low quality Pongal gifts

Chennai :

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the direction on hearing a petition preferred by KR Jayagopi. The petitioner wanted a direction to set aside the order of Tamil Nadu Lok Ayukta dismissing his representation. He sought a detailed enquiry against co-operation, statistics, and ex-servicemen welfare minister I Periyasamy, and food and civil Supplies, consumer protection and price control minister, R Sakkarapani.





The petitioner submitted that the state government which provided the 21 items as a Pongal gift hamper in January at a cost of Rs1,296 crore had failed to supply the quality items.





“Materials were procured for high rates despite the market rate being comparatively low. Even sugarcane was procured at an exorbitant rate of Rs 33when it was merely Rs 12,” the petitioner added. “When I filed the complaint as a representation to the Tamil Nadu Lok Ayukta seeking action against the concerned department ministers and officials, it was dismissed.”





On recording the submissions, the judge ordered notice to the ministers and authorities on the allegations. The case has been adjourned to June 10.