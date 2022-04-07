Just-born found dead, mom held for abandoning her

Chennai :

The accused Saira Banu of Gummidipoondi is a widow. She became pregnant because of her affair with another man. She did not want to have the child but could not abort it since she was already several months pregnant.





On April 3, she reached a private hospital at Athipedu village near Ponneri on the pretext of getting herself admitted, but she allegedly delivered the child at the restroom by herself.





She left the baby on the wall before leaving the hospital.





The hospital staff noticed the girl baby lying dead on the wall the next day and Sholavaram police registered a case.





With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the woman and secured her. Since she admitted that she left the child behind intentionally, police arrested her and remanded her in judicial custody on Tuesday.





Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm whether the child died after delivery or if she was born dead.