Actor Vijay meets Stalin at wedding reception in Chennai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had met Actor Vijay at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Aghoram's daughter, in Thiruvanmiyur.





The wedding reception of Aishwarya Kalpathi and Rahul Rai was held in Chennai this evening and was attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin who met actor Vijay in person.





Clips of both of them greeting each other and shaking hands are trending across all social media platforms.





On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Beast directed by Nelson DIlipkumar and also has a couple of other upcoming projects like Thalapathy 66 and films with director Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled 'Vijay 67' and Atlee tentatively titled 'Vijay 68'.