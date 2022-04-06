GCC imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty for dumping waste

Chennai :

Acting tough against persons who dumped construction waste, garbage in public places and paste wall posters, the Greater Chennai Corporation has imposed a total penalty of around Rs. 7 lakh in during the last two weeks.





A Chennai Corporation statement said that drive against wall posters was conducted across the city from March 20 to April 3. "During the drive, Rs. 50,200 was collected from persons who pasted wall posters in public places. The civic body is imposing penalties against the wall posters," the release added.





The civic body pointed out that wall posters and wall paintings are being removed across the city to create artworks on walls on the themes of cultural and historical importance of the state.





Meanwhile, Rs. 2,65,400 has been collected as penalty from persons who dumped garbage in public places and Rs. 3,83,750 has been collected for dumping construction waste in unauthorized spots. "In total, Rs. 6,99,350 has been collected as a penalty between March 20 and April 3," the release said.





The civic body also warned that similar action will be taken against persons who dump construction waste and garbage, and paste posters in public places.