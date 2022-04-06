'Adopted girl sexually assaulted by foster father, 3 stepbrothers in Chennai'

Chennai :

In a shocking and bewildering incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her foster father (64) and his three sons for about two years. Police have now arrested four of them, including the accused's mother, for abetting the crime.





The victim, a college student now, was illegally adopted by the accused couple as a one-month-old infant in 2005 as they did not have a child. The victim's biological parents allegedly gave out the youngest of their four children as they found it difficult to raise all of them.





Police said that the victim's biological father died a year later and her mother too passed away three years ago. While the girl, who knew that she was adopted, did not face issues till she turned 15, the elder brother allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2020. Later, other siblings and foster father too sexually abused her in the same house.





"The girl informed the foster mother about it, but she did not take it seriously," said police.





Meanwhile, the victim was introduced to her biological siblings four months ago at a wedding where she exchanged contact numbers with them. Later, she confided in one of her biological brothers about the sexual abuse she faced and left the foster parents' house a month ago fearing they might hurt her.





The victim recently approached Royapettah police and a case was registered at the all-women police station. The entire family was summoned for inquiry.





After investigation, police arrested the couple and her two sons aged 34 and 29, though they refuted the claims. A hunt has been launched for the third son. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.





Police said that the victim has been sent to a home for counselling and medical examination would be conducted as per procedure. Among the accused, the father runs a lorry mechanic shed. While his two sons are lorry and car drivers, the third son runs a mobile phone service centre, said police.