Chennai Corporation Budget to be tabled on April 9

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation's Budget for 2022-23 would be tabled on April 9. Debate on the Budget is expected to take place on the same day.





This would be the 28-year-old Mayor R Priya's maiden Budget presentation.





Assent for revenue and expenditure would be given at the end of the Corporation Budget session which begins at 10 am.





Notably, Priya is the first Dalit woman to be appointed as the City's Mayor. DMK councillor M Makesh Kumar became the Deputy Mayor.