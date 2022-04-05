Tue, Apr 05, 2022

Chennai Corporation Budget to be tabled on April 9

Published: Apr 05,202212:08 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chennai's Mayor Priya would be presenting her maiden Budget.

Greater Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation
Chennai:
Greater Chennai Corporation's Budget for 2022-23 would be tabled on April 9. Debate on the Budget is expected to take place on the same day.

This would be the 28-year-old Mayor R Priya's maiden Budget presentation.

Assent for revenue and expenditure would be given at the end of the Corporation Budget session which begins at 10 am.

Notably, Priya is the first Dalit woman to be appointed as the City's Mayor. DMK councillor M Makesh Kumar became the Deputy Mayor.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations