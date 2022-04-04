Vaccination not mandatory to visit public places

In the notification dated November 18, 2021, issued under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the government had mandated that people should carry vaccination certificates if they visit public places, including markets, theatres, playgrounds, hotel, etc.
It is no longer mandatory to be vaccinated to visit public places after the State government on Sunday withdrew the notification that was issued last November.
The instructions issued to Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) on Sunday noted the significant reduction of Covid cases in the State and also the vaccination coverage (92 per cent population received the first dose and 75 per cent got both the doses) for those aged above 18.
However, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, instructed all the DDHS in the districts, City Health Officer of Greater Chennai Corporation and the corresponding public health authorities in the other local bodies to ensure that people were encouraged to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks, hand washing, avoiding crowd.
The officials were also asked to create awareness on the importance of vaccination and encourage more eligible persons to take vaccine doses without fail.
Covid cases drop below 10 in Chennai
The Covid tally in Chennai dropped below 10 on Sunday. This comes two years after the city had recorded nine cases last on April 18, 2020.
Also, only 23 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu and 27 districts did not report a single case.
Moreover, the active cases dropped to 275, with the maximum tally of 127 in Chennai. Chengalpattu has 27 active cases, followed by 17 in Coimbatore.
There were 23,788 samples tested as the positivity rate remains 0.1% and 32 people were discharged from the hospitals, taking the total number to 34,14,610. With no deaths reported in 24 hours, the toll remains 38,025.
