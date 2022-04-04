Price of lemon soars along with mercury

Chennai :

Heat and humidity have sent prices of fruits and juices soaring in Chennai. Price of lemon has escalated to Rs 130 per kg from Rs 70-80 in March at Koyambedu wholesale market. Around 28 lemons make a kilo.





Traders said that the rates will rise further for the next two months. The prices of lemons witnessed a marginal increase from January, when it was sold for Rs 30-40 per kg. Last month, it went up to Rs 70-80 per kg.





“As the demand for lemons increased, prices also surged to Rs 120-130 per kg. The market received at least 3-4 vehicles of lemons from across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that since sales would be brisk during summer, “prices are expected to further increase to Rs 150 per kg for two months”. However, there won’t be any shortage in supply.





The retail shops in the city witnessed a demand for the fruit, which has been selling for Rs 140 per kg. Some of the owners said that even during lockdown and the subsequent second wave in 2021, lemon prices remained high all through the summer.





B Veeramani, who owns a fruit and vegetable shop at T Nagar, said, “Compared to other summer fruits, lemon has always been in high demand. This sent the price soaring from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 140 per kg. It will further increase to Rs 170-180 per kg till August, as the usage of lemon will be more when pickle season begins.”