Trainee DSP to face dept enquiry on college girl’s ‘abuse on train’ charges

Chennai :

A day after a college girl sought help via Kavalan SoS app from a moving train in Tamil Nadu after she was allegedly sexually harassed by a trainee DSP, Tamil Nadu police said she had withdrawn the complaint but a departmental enquiry will be conducted against the trainee officer.





According to a statement from the Southern Railway, the alleged harassment happened to a female college student travelling on Pothigai Express (Train No.12661) by 2-tier AC on Friday that departed from Chennai Egmore Railway station by 8.40 pm.





When the train was approaching Vriddhachalam around 12:30 am, the passenger in the opposite berth allegedly misbehaved with her. The college student raised the online complaint to the SOS Kavalan app immediately.





“TS Anna Durai, CTI, Madras Division & RPF who is on duty for the particular coach arrived and ensured the safety of the female passenger. She was immediately shifted to the next coach and given a berth and her safe travel was ensured throughout the journey. TTE took the assistance of RPF and registered a complaint against the person who misbehaved with the college student.On enquiry, it was revealed that the person was undergoing training at Tamil Nadu Police Academy. The person was handed over to GRP at Tiruchchirappalli Railway station, the statement from the Railways said.





When contacted, a senior police officer from police headquarters said the girl had preferred to withdraw the complaint.





“The trainee officer had been claiming that he touched the girl accidentally. Though the girl has withdrawn the complaint, we will conduct a departmental enquiry into the incident,” a senior officer told this paper.