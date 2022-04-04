7,000 illegal buildings in Royapuram to face GCC action

Chennai :

Around 7,000 buildings that contravened the building plan approvals in the Royapuram zone will face action as the Greater Chennai Corporation commenced locking and sealing such buildings.





As per civic body data, stop work notices have been issued to more than 1,400 under-construction buildings in the zone for planning permission violations.





“Several buildings that are unauthorised are being served notices for locking and sealing. Over 160 (169) buildings have been sealed and notices have been issued to over 4,000 buildings,” D Sneha, Deputy Commissioner of Chennai Corporation, said.





Apart from serving stop work notices to 1,400 buildings, lock and seal notices have been issued to owners of 1,200 buildings. Also, de-occupation notices have been given to 3,500 buildings.





Interestingly, the highest number of violations has been identified in ward 57 which covers George Town and nearby areas. In ward 57 alone, more than 1,250 de-occupation notices have been served and 89 buildings have been sealed, the highest among the 15 wards in the zone. More than 220 lock and seal notices have been issued in the ward.





Around 800 de-occupation notices have been issued in ward 54 which covers areas around Ripon Building while lock and seal notices have been issued to 159 buildings.





A source at the GCC said action is followed by an injunction of the Madras High Court, which hears litigation on illegal buildings in thickly populated north Chennai zone. “Action against illegal buildings will continue as notices are being served every day,” the source added.





Meanwhile, Sadhanandh of the Association of Professional Town Planners pointed out the need for a study to understand the socio-economic impact of acting against illegal buildings. “The government should look at the affordability factor as housing is a basic right. Solutions should be found to problems of low-income groups,” he said.





Sadhanandh highlighted that the government has not been proactive in exercising Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 for the last 50 years. “Due to this, several illegal buildings were constructed. Town planning is a continuous process,” he said.





However, he sought stringent action against the building owners who are willfully violating planning permissions for commercial gains.