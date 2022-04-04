IIT-Madras, Vitesco announce 2 outcomes of joint research

Chennai :

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, is pleased to announce two successful outcomes from its joint research with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).





After completing the first project, Vitesco and IIT-M agreed to collaborate and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to work on the Automotive Software domain.





“IIT Madras has been at the frontier of Cyber-Physical Systems research in the country. The collaboration with Vitesco Technologies provides an excellent opportunity to carry out cutting-edge research on powertrains used to control various sensors and actuators in automobiles. Further, IIT-M’s expertise would help in the development of tools for the evaluation of time-critical software used in the powertrains. Such research would strengthen the correctness guarantees, thereby increasing the safety and security in automobiles,” said Professor Ravindra Gettu, Dean of ICSR, IIT-Madras.





“CO2 reduced mobility must be affordable before it is rolled out. Electrification in the transmission can play a key role here,” explains Anurag Garg, Managing Director and Country Head, Vitesco Technologies India. “We are expecting that this new project will help us develop software-hardware solutions and enable future application development in an independent way. This will further consolidate our position in the automotive market.”