DT campus: 45th Indian Social Science Congress held at Crescent

Chennai :

The Indian Social Science Academy in association with BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed-to-be-University) conducted the 45th Indian Social Science Congress between March 28 and April 01, 2022, at Vandalur, Chennai.





‘Environment, Energy and Health’ was the focal theme of the Indian Social Science Congress attended by a multitude of experts and dignitaries from Institutions of Repute from across the country. Over 504 participants from around 73 institutions attended this weeklong session.





The Indian Social Science Congress is a multi-disciplinary national science forum, which promotes the integration of Science of Nature-Human-Society through intra, inter and multi-disciplinary appraisal and integration of current research and theory.





Its deliberations, therefore, relate to (a) the focal theme, (b) current research and theory in each subject of Science, (c) inter and multi-disciplinary deliberations on major India’s and world’s problems; (d) emerging areas of research and (e) improving the quality of education and research through capacity building programmers for young scientists.





Indian Social Science Academy (ISSA) organises Indian Social Science Congress (ISSC) every year with a view to discovering, developing and disseminating science of Nature-Human-Society through critical appraisal and integration of current research and theory in all subjects of science taught and researched in Indian Universities, Colleges, IITs, IIITs, NITs, Regional Engineering Colleges, Medical Colleges, AIIMS, PGIs, NISERS, ISERS, CSIR, ICAR, ICPR, ICMR, ICSSR and ICHR Institutes/Laboratories for making India and its people creative, self-reliant, prosperous, healthy and happy while living in peace and harmony with Nature.