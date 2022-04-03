Six, including two women, arrested for land grabbing in Chennai

Chennai :

The 2,160 sq ft land at Zakkaria Colony in Kodambakkam, belongs to one M Vijayamurali, wife of Murali, who inherited the property from her father. However, she recently came to know that unidentified persons registered the land in the name of one Rajeshwari as if she was her grandfather Balasubramaniam's sibling and that the property was inherited from Balasubramaniam. The encumbrance certificate revealed that Rajeshwari further transferred the land ownership to her sister Radha, who, in turn, transferred it to her husband Prabhu.





Prabhu executed a power of attorney for the land to one Kumar and the latter sold the land to one Sameer Kottakal Umar of Perumbakkam. Sameer pledged the land at a bank for a loan of Rs 2 crore.





Based on Vijayamurali's complaint, the anti land grabbing cell registered a case and arrested the suspects. Investigation revealed that the gang forged the identity documents and impersonated as others to grab the land from the victim to get monetary benefit by pledging the land.





The accused were identified as Sameer Kottakkal Umar (40) of Perumbakkam, R Ramesh Babu (43) of Semmanchery, A Naushad (40) of Perumbakkam, P Sindhu (29) of Manali, Yasin Sherif (29) of MMDA and R Malliga (42) of Manali.